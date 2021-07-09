80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in Friday morning crash on North Acadian Thruway

3 hours 49 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, July 09 2021 Jul 9, 2021 July 09, 2021 8:34 AM July 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a crash on North Acadian Thruway, Friday morning.

Baton Rouge officials say the injured individual was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries and the specific circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Trending News

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days