One person hurt in Zachary wreck, taken to hospital by AirMed

1 hour 52 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 4:41 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter from a vehicle crash along Samuels Road in Zachary near La. 964 on Monday afternoon.

State Police is working the wreck and said a single vehicle hit a guard rail. 

First responders said one person who was unresponsive was taken to a hospital with a possible head injury.

Deputies are in the area controlling traffic. Drivers should expect slowdowns. 

