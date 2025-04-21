76°
One person hurt in Zachary wreck, taken to hospital by AirMed
ZACHARY - One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter from a vehicle crash along Samuels Road in Zachary near La. 964 on Monday afternoon.
State Police is working the wreck and said a single vehicle hit a guard rail.
First responders said one person who was unresponsive was taken to a hospital with a possible head injury.
Deputies are in the area controlling traffic. Drivers should expect slowdowns.
