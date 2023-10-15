64°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting at Ascension Parish Popeyes on Saturday
PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was shot at a Popeyes in Dutchtown on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Popeyes along Highway 73 shortly before 5 p.m.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is currently unknown.
Trending News
Deputies are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry avoids runoff, beats Shawn Wilson to become Louisiana's next governor
-
Ascension voters re-elect Sheriff Webre
-
Guns drawn, helicopter circling amid law enforcement response on I-12 Friday evening
-
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to...
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment