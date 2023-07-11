82°
One person hurt in shooting along North Maribel Court on Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting along North Maribel Court on Tuesday evening.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
