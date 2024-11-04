77°
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon along North Ardenwood Drive.
Sources said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near the corner of North Ardenwood and Timbercreek Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No more information was immediately available.
