One person hurt in shooting along Iowa Street on Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Iowa Street on Sunday evening. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Iowa Street near West Garfield Street. 

Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances around the shooting are unclear. No more information was immediately available. 

