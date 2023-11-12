67°
One person hurt in shooting along Iowa Street on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Iowa Street on Sunday evening.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Iowa Street near West Garfield Street.
Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances around the shooting are unclear. No more information was immediately available.
