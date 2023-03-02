73°
One person hurt in shooting along Burbank Drive

Wednesday, March 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday evening along Burbank Drive. 

Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The victim is in stable condition. 

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the corner of Burbank Drive and S Kenilworth Parkway. 

No more information was released. 

