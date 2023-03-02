73°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting along Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday evening along Burbank Drive.
Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The victim is in stable condition.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the corner of Burbank Drive and S Kenilworth Parkway.
Trending News
No more information was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU releases statement after Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok promoting AI essay writer
-
Seafood restaurant on Scotland Avenue consumed by flames early Wednesday
-
Garbage costs go up this month in EBR
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
-
Newly released pictures show missing man in downtown BR before his disappearance
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs