88°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt after reported shooting in Zachary Sunday night
ZACHARY - Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting Sunday night.
According to emergency officials, one person was shot somewhere along Scotland Avenue Sunday before being picked up by first responders from a home on Meadow Hill Avenue in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.. They were reported to be in stable condition but the severity of their injuries was not clear.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms
-
Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night,...
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Families gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Baton Rouge
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...