One person hurt after car crashes into Dawson's Creek

1 hour 54 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 3:48 PM November 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Raudol Palacios

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into Dawson's Creek on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the wreck happened off of South Acadian Thruway, between Interstate 10 and Hundred Oaks Avenue, around 2 p.m. 

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It's unclear if they were driving the car or a passenger. 

A photo shows the vehicle near the far bank of Dawson's Creek, flipped on its side. 

No more information was immediately available. 

