One person hurt after car crashes into Dawson's Creek
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into Dawson's Creek on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the wreck happened off of South Acadian Thruway, between Interstate 10 and Hundred Oaks Avenue, around 2 p.m.
The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It's unclear if they were driving the car or a passenger.
A photo shows the vehicle near the far bank of Dawson's Creek, flipped on its side.
No more information was immediately available.
