One person hospitalized after crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish

Thursday, March 05 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — One person was injured and recovering after being removed from a car crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. 

West Baton Rouge Fire officials said firefighters and medical personnel "worked tirelessly" to extricate a person at the scene of the crash, which saw a white pickup truck drive off the roadway and sustain damage.

The injured person was taken to the hospital.

