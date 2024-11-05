77°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after St. Helena house fire
HILLSDALE - One person died after a house fire Saturday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Officials say St. Helena Fire Districts 4 and 5 responded to a residential fire on Pat Lane. The body of a female resident was found in a bedroom.
The identity and cause of death are pending with the coroner's office, but officials believe the victim was an 86-year-old homeowner.
Trending News
Image credit to Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...