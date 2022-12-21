48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus

3 hours 14 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 21 2022 Dec 21, 2022 December 21, 2022 7:52 AM December 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left one dead. 

Sources said the shooting happened off Burbank Drive near Parker Boulevard at Lark Apartments shortly before 8 a.m.. 

Sources also confirmed the coroner was called and one person was reported to have died.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days