One person critically injured following shooting on North Foster Drive

3 hours 9 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 April 22, 2020 7:01 AM April 22, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, first responders and authorities were dispatched to a shooting in north Baton Rouge that left one person seriously injured.

Baton Rouge Police say they were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Foster Drive early to respond to a reported shooting incident.

Other officials who were on scene say the shooting left one man, who is currently unidentified, with critical injuries.

At this time, authorities and emergency personnel are still responding to the situation, which means few details related to the circumstances can be confirmed.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation. 

