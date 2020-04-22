One person critically injured following shooting on North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, first responders and authorities were dispatched to a shooting in north Baton Rouge that left one person seriously injured.

Baton Rouge Police say they were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Foster Drive early to respond to a reported shooting incident.

Other officials who were on scene say the shooting left one man, who is currently unidentified, with critical injuries.

At this time, authorities and emergency personnel are still responding to the situation, which means few details related to the circumstances can be confirmed.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.