One person brought to hospital after Underwood Drive house catches fire

BATON ROUGE — An Underwood Drive house off North Foster Drive caught fire midday Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire said.

Firefighters were initially called to the home on a first-aid call for possible burns around 12:40 p.m., fire officials said. After the first unit arrived a few minutes later and found someone in the front yard with smoke coming out of the home, more units were dispatched.

EMS brought the injured person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Baton Rouge Police and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire, which was out by 12:53 p.m., is still under investigation. Baton Rouge Fire said that the fire caused $25,500 in damages.