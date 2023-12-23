63°
One person attacked on Tiger Bend Road

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, April 28 2017 Apr 28, 2017 April 28, 2017 4:20 PM April 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to an attack in the 15000 block of Tiger Bend on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that at least one person has been pistol-whipped.

A News 2 crew is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

