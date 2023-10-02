87°
One person airlifted to hospital after being freed from mangled car in Central
CENTRAL - Two people were trapped inside of a vehicle after it flipped over in Central Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Sullivan Road near the Cypress Lakes neighborhood. Sources said one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital after they were freed from the wreckage.
No other major injuries have been reported at this time.
It's still unclear what caused the wreck.
