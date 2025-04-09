One of three arrested in 2023 murder of Zachary teen pleads guilty

Photo: Makayla Moore

BATON ROUGE - A man pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge related to the 2023 killing of a teenage girl from Zachary.

WBRZ previously reported that Ki'Drell Dantzler was arrested during Zachary Police Department's investigation into the killing of Makayla Moore, an 18-year-old who was gunned down on July 28, 2023.

An arrest warrant said that Dantzler was sitting nearby with two other men - Derrionte Moore and William Cage - when Moore was killed.

Both Dantzler and Cage were arrested for obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact. Derrionte Moore is being prosecuted for second-degree murder.

On Monday, Dantzler's accessory charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. His sentencing is set for June 30, 2025.