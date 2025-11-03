66°
One of the two young girls thrown from a Ferris wheel has been released from the hospital

2 hours 14 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 2:48 PM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - One of the two young girls thrown from a Ferris wheel on Saturday at the Harvest Festival on False River has been released from the hospital, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. 

The two girls were thrown from the ride, with a third being rescued around noon, according to witnesses, when the bucket the girls were riding in suddenly tipped. 

The girls were transported to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted to the facilities after the incident. 

"I feel like it should be seatbelts on there, because, mind you, it's just a gate on there, like somebody can easily fall out, a child can easily just open the gate and then step out," witness Madison Fields said. 

Most rides at the fair were cleared to reopen, except for the Ferris wheel, after the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal conducted inspections on all of the rides. 

Later on that Saturday, around 10 p.m., a pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a New Roads police officer struck the woman with his ATV. 

WBRZ will continue to provide updates on the story as more information becomes available.

