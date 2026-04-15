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2 people arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 41-year-old along Scenic Highway

58 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 1:13 PM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old along Scenic Highway earlier this month. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, 20-year-old Jaylynn Shampine and 24-year-old Daveon Anderson were both arrested in connection with the April 3 shooting. WBRZ previously reported that 41-year-old Roderick Williams was shot multiple times following a verbal argument.

Shampine and Anderson were both arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges.

Anderson has a criminal record, including arrests for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal property damage. 

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