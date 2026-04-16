82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD detectives investigating after 1 person found with gunshot wound along Byron Street
BATON ROUGE — One person was found with a gunshot wound along Byron Street on Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ.
A spokesperson said that units responded to reports of a shooting along Airline Highway around 7:19 a.m. Shortly after, they found a person shot along Byron, just off Airline.
The injured person was taken to the hospital after police responded.
BRPD detectives are investigating the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego...
-
Man arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Baton Rouge last...
-
LPSO: Amazon driver who allegedly fired shots at person arrested in Mississippi
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
Good 2 Eat: Louisiana Eggs Benedict
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night