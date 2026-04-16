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BRPD detectives investigating after 1 person found with gunshot wound along Byron Street

2 hours 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 9:30 AM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person was found with a gunshot wound along Byron Street on Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ. 

A spokesperson said that units responded to reports of a shooting along Airline Highway around 7:19 a.m. Shortly after, they found a person shot along Byron, just off Airline. 

The injured person was taken to the hospital after police responded.

BRPD detectives are investigating the shooting. 

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