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LPSO: Amazon driver who allegedly fired shots at person arrested in Mississippi
SPRINGFIELD - An Amazon driver who allegedly shot at another person on Horsebluff Road was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Mississippi, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said in February, the complainant said that they told Jared Tillman, 35, to slow down before Tillman began firing at the complainant. Tillman, who was working for a contract company at the time, then fled the area.
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The U.S. Marshals Service would arrest Tillman in Jackson, Mississippi. The investigation is ongoing.
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