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Former Zachary Fire captain avoids jail time after pleading guilty to molesting juvenile
BATON ROUGE — A former Zachary Fire Department captain who pleaded guilty Thursday to molesting a juvenile will not serve time in prison.
Jonathan Knight was arrested in April 2025 on charges of molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. After initially pleading not guilty to these charges, Knight pleaded guilty to indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile during a motions hearing in Judge Carson Marcantel's courtroom at the 19th JDC in downtown Baton Rouge.
As part of the plea deal, Knight was sentenced to seven years on the indecent behavior charge and 10 years for the molestation, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, he will serve five years of probation.
A woman, Tara Bizette, was also arrested in connection with the molestation. She was later indicted on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
WBRZ previously reported that Knight and Bizette were in a relationship. Knight was put on administrative leave following the arrest, and fire officials later confirmed Knight resigned shortly after his arrest.
Bizette is due back in court on June 15.
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