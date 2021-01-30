68°
One of Louisiana's top offensive lineman verbally commits to LSU

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU got a commitment from Will Campbell, who is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class.

The Neville High offensive tackle posted his announcement on Instagram in a video to his 6,000+ followers Saturday evening. 

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound four-star prospect is the nation's No. 5 ranked tackle.

