One of Louisiana's top offensive lineman verbally commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU got a commitment from Will Campbell, who is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class.
The Neville High offensive tackle posted his announcement on Instagram in a video to his 6,000+ followers Saturday evening.
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound four-star prospect is the nation's No. 5 ranked tackle.
