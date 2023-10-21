77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One mobile home destroyed, another damaged in Livingston Parish fire Saturday afternoon

Saturday, October 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One mobile home was burned down and another was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon and investigators are still determining what sparked the flames. 

According to Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 4 Chief James Wascom, the fire started in the woods behind Judalon Drive, off of Burgess Road, around 2 p.m. 

Flames spread and one unoccupied mobile home was destroyed. An inhabited trailer was damaged on the outside, but was not demolished. 

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was out. No information about what started the fire in the woods has been released. 

The fire comes less than a week after Livingston Parish government decided to opt out of a state-wide burn ban put in place during early August.

