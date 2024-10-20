80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One man dead after shooting on Snipe Street, police say

2 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 October 20, 2024 10:27 AM October 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting late Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred on Snipe Street near Scenic Highway.

The victim died at the scene was identified as 28-year-old Ron Clark Jr. 

This investigation is ongoing and no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

