One man dead after shooting on Snipe Street, police say

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting late Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred on Snipe Street near Scenic Highway.

The victim died at the scene was identified as 28-year-old Ron Clark Jr.

This investigation is ongoing and no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.