One man dead after shooting on Snipe Street, police say
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting late Saturday evening.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred on Snipe Street near Scenic Highway.
The victim died at the scene was identified as 28-year-old Ron Clark Jr.
This investigation is ongoing and no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
