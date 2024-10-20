82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One man dead after shooting on Snipe Street, police say

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting late Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred on Snipe Street near Scenic Highway just one street over from where two people were shot Saturday afternoon. The two shootings are not related.

The victim died at the scene was identified as 28-year-old Ron Clark Jr. 

This investigation is ongoing and no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

