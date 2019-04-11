One killed, two seriously hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Houma

HOUMA - One person is dead and two others were seriously injured after a four-vehicle accident on LA 24 Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police say Denise Jones, 35, was traveling northbound on LA 24 in a Nissan Maxima and made an illegal left turn towards the Buquet Street Bridge. Jones struck a Ford F-350 driven by Donald Bush, 38. The Ford overturned, and an unrestrained passenger, 39-year-old Ahmad Jackson, suffered fatal injuries.

Police say two other passengers in the Ford, 42-year-old Thomas Bush and 19-year-old Jason Myers, were seriously injured and transported to University Medical Center via AirMed.

Donald Bush sustained only minor injuries. Denise Jones was not injured, according to LSP.

Two unoccupied vehicles parked near the scene were reportedly struck by debris from the crash.

State Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor, but the accident remains under investigation.