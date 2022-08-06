One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.

Troopers said Reubon Kelly, 20, was driving east on I-10 with three passengers, including Rapp, when their car suddenly crashed into a dump truck traveling in front of them.

Rapp was in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene, according to police.

Kelly and the two other passengers reportedly sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment. Kelly and one of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, but the other passenger was unrestrained.

The driver of the dump truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, police say.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing crash investigation.