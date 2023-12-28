49°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed, one injured in Ponchatoula two-vehicle crash
PONCHATOULA - A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on LA Hwy 22 resulted in one death and another person injured, police say.
Dustin Thompson, 47, of Madisonville, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima westbound before traveling onto the shoulder, striking a guardrail, and crossing the centerline to hit a 2021 Jeep Cherokee head on, resulting in his death. The driver of the Jeep sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...