93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in Tangipahoa crash

3 hours 31 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 10:44 AM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Kentwood man died early Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree.

Louisiana State Police said 21-year-old Keith Harrison was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge pickup truck headed south on LA 1061 when it veered off the road near Hayden Road and struck the tree. The location is northeast of Amite City.

Harrison was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Toxicology tests will determine whether impairment was a factor.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days