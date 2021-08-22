Latest Weather Blog
One killed in Jefferson Parish shooting Saturday evening
JEFFERSON PARISH — A man was killed during a Saturday evening shooting in Harvey, authorities say.
According to WWL-TV, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly incident shortly after 4:15 p.m., Saturday.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of 1st Street and Maplewood Drive, officials say.
WWL-TV reports that deputies rushed to the area after receiving several calls about gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, officials say they found an unconscious 61-year-old man on the ground.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies confirmed that a suspect is in custody for questioning.
At this time, authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim.
Trending News
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the local Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saturday Night News 2 Geaux
-
BR official remarks on death of child left in hot car during...
-
News 2 Geaux: Suspected drunk driver arrested, three police officers hospitalized
-
Southern University kicks off annual Fan Fest ahead of football season
-
LSU reminds students of deadline to provide proof of vaccination/COVID test