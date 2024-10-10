80°
One killed, another injured in early-morning shooting off Highland Road

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on East Buchanan Street. Daryl Hamilton, 32, and another adult man were shot. 

Both men were taken to the hospital where Hamilton later died from his injuries. 

Police said the motive and suspect in the shooting were not immediately clear. 

