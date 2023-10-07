One killed after head-on crash in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY - A man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle in St. Mary Parish overnight.

Louisiana State Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 near Big Four Corners Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash took the life of John Tardy, 59, of Franklin.

Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Tardy was driving eastbound on US 90 before crossing over the median and striking another vehicle that was traveling westbound.

Tardy was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was also unrestrained and is currently being treated in a local hospital for moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

It is still unknown why Tardy crossed over the median into oncoming traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation.