One injured in shooting on South Harrells Ferry Road

Friday, November 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on South Harrells Ferry Road, according to officials.

Officials say the person was transported in stable condition around 3:15 p.m.

No other information is available.

