Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting off Chippewa Street Wednesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after they were injured in a reported shooting. 

Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Cedar Avenue off Chippewa Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story. 

