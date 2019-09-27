78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.

1 hour 53 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 7:46 AM September 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Braewood Avenue at Goodwood Drive. Sources say a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days