78°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Braewood Avenue at Goodwood Drive. Sources say a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese