One injured in overnight shooting in Baker

BAKER - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baker.

The incident was reported at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Weston Street around 12:03 a.m. At the scene, authorities found a 21-year-old male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While speaking with authorities, the victim said he didn't know who shot him or why.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police found several spent cells casings and well as additional evidence.

No further details were provided.

The shooting is still under investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can called the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.