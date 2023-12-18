59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Monday morning shooting off Florida Boulevard

Monday, December 18 2023 8:56 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting off Florida Boulevard Monday morning. 

Officials said the call came in around 6:40 a.m. and that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being picked up from a home on Shay Avenue. The extent of his injuries was not specified. 

This is a developing story.

