59°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in Monday morning shooting off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting off Florida Boulevard Monday morning.
Officials said the call came in around 6:40 a.m. and that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being picked up from a home on Shay Avenue. The extent of his injuries was not specified.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with...
-
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
-
Deaf children get to sign with Santa during holiday event
-
Community members rallying in support of EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker