One injured in early-morning shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Augustus Street off Greenwell Springs Road. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

