One injured in Constitution Ave. hotel shooting Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday morning.
Sources said one person was shot and was taken to the hospital.
The gunfire happened at the Comfort Inn on Constitution.
Police are on the scene and have the area blocked off.
Police have not released specific information but a WBRZ news crew recorded video of one person who appeared to be detained.
