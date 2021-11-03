63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Constitution Ave. hotel shooting Wednesday

Wednesday, November 03 2021
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday morning.

Sources said one person was shot and was taken to the hospital.

The gunfire happened at the Comfort Inn on Constitution. 

Police are on the scene and have the area blocked off.

Police have not released specific information but a WBRZ news crew recorded video of one person who appeared to be detained.

