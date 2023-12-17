61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured after shooting on Florida Boulevard and Central Thruway

Sunday, December 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting took place on Florida Boulevard and Central Thruway Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

Officials say the victim is in serious condition. This is a developing story.

