One injured after shooting on Florida Boulevard and Central Thruway
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting took place on Florida Boulevard and Central Thruway Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
Officials say the victim is in serious condition. This is a developing story.
