One student brought to hospital after being stabbed with pencil at Livonia High School

LIVONIA — One person was injured after a fight on Livonia High School's campus Monday morning, Pointe Coupee Parish School District officials said.

The incident happened before first period and resulted in a student being stabbed with a pencil and treated by school medical personnel and first responders. The student was then brought to a medical facility for further evaluation.

"School officials are taking this incident seriously and are working with law enforcement to identify all involved and ensure the safety of students and staff," school district officials said.

Officials said that investigations have revealed that the injury "stemmed from events that occurred in the community."

WBRZ has reached out to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office for more information.

The injury comes seven months after a student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate. After this incident, new arrival procedures were implemented to "ensure a safe and orderly campus entry."