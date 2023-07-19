79°
One in critical condition after early-morning shooting off Terrace Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was reported to be in critical condition after a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition at approximately 1:30 a.m. after a reported shooting at Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Cotton Street.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
