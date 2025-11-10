Latest Weather Blog
'One Iberville' plan presented at community meeting Monday Night
ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel residents got the chance to see the newest vision for the parish.
Parish President Chris Daigle presented the parish-wide master plan initiative they are calling "One Iberville".
Daigle says, despite being separated from most of the parish by the Mississippi River, St Gabriel will play a major part in future investments.
Part of that investment includes giving residents on the westside more access to services like public works and parks.
“We can't do that without reaching out to our community members and having these community meetings,” Daigle said.
The next meeting will be at the North Iberville Community Center in Rosedale on Wednesday night.
Then the final presentation will be in Plaquemine at the Grant Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19th.
You can learn more about One Iberville here.
