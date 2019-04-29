81°
One hurt in shooting off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting off Scenic Highway Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
