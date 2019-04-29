81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting off Scenic Highway

3 hours 34 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 3:39 PM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting off Scenic Highway Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days