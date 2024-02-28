55°
One hurt in shooting at gas station at corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station on Plank Road.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Save More gas station on the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street.
No information about the circumstances around the shooting were immediately available.
