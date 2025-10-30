67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting along Palermo Drive

Thursday, October 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Palermo Drive on Thursday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened along Palermo near El Cajon Drive around 1:30 p.m. 

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.  


7 Days