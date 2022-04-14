75°
One dead, others hurt after River Road crash Thursday afternoon

1 hour 44 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 14 2022 Apr 14, 2022 April 14, 2022 5:46 PM April 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead and two people are severely hurt after a crash near the new casino south of Baton Rouge on River Road.

This is a breaking news story.  Check back for updates and watch WBRZ newscasts at 6:30, 9:00 and 10:00 Thursday.  Stream newscasts here.

Specific information about what happened hasn't been released. WBRZ sources said one person is dead and two others were in critical condition after the crash on River Road near L'Auberge. 

