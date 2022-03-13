62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one missing from fishing camp at Toledo Bend Reservoir

2 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 2:32 PM March 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Photo: KSLA

SABINE PARISH - After a body was found near Toledo Bend Reservoir on Saturday, deputies are searching for another missing fisherman.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday reporting two missing fishermen last seen near Solan's Camp at the north end of the reservoir.

The caller told deputies the fishermen went fishing Friday and never returned to the camp.

Deputies began working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to search the area. At around 8 p.m. Saturday, one body was recovered from the area.

Authorities are continuing their search for the missing individual, the sheriff's office stated on social media Sunday.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing person should call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days